Panasonic to boost battery output at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory - Nikkei

June 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp6752.T will expand the production of electric vehicle batteries at a factory in Nevada jointly operated with Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Nikkei reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's unit, Panasonic Energy, will install a 15th production line at Gigafactory Nevada, the report said.

Tesla recently told Panasonic it would "buy as much as Panasonic can make", according to an executive at the Japanese manufacturer, the report added.

Panasonic said last month it planned to build at least two new factories for the production of Tesla 4680 battery cells in North America by 2030.

