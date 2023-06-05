News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Panasonic to boost battery output at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

June 05, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Recasts lede, adds details from report in paragraphs 2 and 3, background in paragraph 4

June 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp6752.T will expand the production of electric vehicle batteries at a factory in Nevada jointly operated with Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Nikkei reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's unit, Panasonic Energy, will install a 15th production line at Gigafactory Nevada, the report said.

Tesla recently told Panasonic it would "buy as much as Panasonic can make", according to an executive at the Japanese manufacturer, the report added.

Panasonic said last month it planned to build at least two new factories for the production of Tesla 4680 battery cells in North America by 2030.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.