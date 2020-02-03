US Markets

Panasonic third-quarter profit rises 3%, beating estimates

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Panasonic Corp on Monday reported a 3% rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating analyst estimates, thanks to restructuring efforts and an improvement at the joint battery business with Tesla Inc.

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp on Monday reported a 3% rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating analyst estimates, thanks to restructuring efforts and an improvement at the joint battery business with Tesla Inc Panasonic, which supplies battery cells for electric vehicles (EVs) made by Tesla, posted a profit of 100.4 billion yen ($915.22 million) for the October-December period, versus 97.6 billion yen a year prior. The result compared with the 67.36 billion yen average of eight analyst estimates in a poll by Refinitiv. Panasonic maintained its profit forecast for the year through March at 300 billion yen, compared with an average estimate of 295.14 billion yen from 20 analysts. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;)) Keywords: PANASONIC RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular