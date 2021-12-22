Panasonic temporarily halts operation of Malaysia factory due to floods - Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp 6752.T has suspended operation of its factory in Malaysia due to floods there, Nikkei reported.

The operation of the factory that produces vacuum cleaners and fans is expected to be recovered about after a week, Nikkei said.

The newspaper also said Daihatsu Motor had also halted one of its manufacturing plants in Malaysia.

