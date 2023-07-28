News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Panasonic, Subaru expected to announce EV battery plan - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

July 28, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink, Kaori Kaneko Edit by Tom Hogue, Robert Birsel for Reuters ->

Adds company responses, detail throughout

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings 6752.T and automaker Subaru 7270.T are expected to announce plans for an electric vehicle battery partnership soon, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, days before both will report first-quarter earnings.

Panasonic, which supplies almost all of its EV batteries to Tesla TSLA.O, is seeking to increaseglobal marketas Chinese and South Korean competitors grow their presence, the Nikkei said. It did not provide any source for its report.

The Nikkei said there was a possibility that Subaru may opt to use 4680 batteries, the newest cells championed by Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, for which Panasonic's energy unit is looking to increase production.

A Panasonic spokesperson said it was examining various growth strategies for its automotive business but there was no new information it could share.

A spokesperson for Subaru, which relies heavily on the North American market for its sales, declined to comment.

Panasonic will release first quarter earnings results on Monday, while Subaru will do so on Wednesday.

Panasonic's energy unit and Mazda Motor 7261.T announced in June they also would start talks to set up a battery supply partnership for EVs.

Subaru said in May it was aiming for global sales of 200,000 battery-powered vehicles a year by around 2026 as it seeks to tap into the growing EV market.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kaori Kaneko; Edit by Tom Hogue, Robert Birsel)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.