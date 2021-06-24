Panasonic sold Tesla shares for about $3.6 bln

US Markets
Panasonic Corp sold shares in Tesla for about 400 billion yen ($3.61 billion) during the financial year ended March, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The stake sale will not affect the partnership with Telsa and the company will consider using the proceeds for investing in future growth, the spokesperson added.

($1 = 110.8700 yen)

