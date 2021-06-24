Panasonic sold Tesla shares for about $3.6 bln

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp 6752.T sold shares in Tesla TSLA.O for about 400 billion yen ($3.61 billion) during the financial year ended March, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The stake sale will not affect the partnership with Telsa and the company will consider using the proceeds for investing in future growth, the spokesperson added.

($1 = 110.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

