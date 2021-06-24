Panasonic sold its entire stake in Tesla last fiscal year - Nikkei

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp 6752.T sold all of its stake in Tesla Inc TSLA.O last fiscal year, in a move that likely earned it billions of dollars to fund new investments, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

