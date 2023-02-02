US Markets

Panasonic slashes full-year operating profit forecast by 12.5%

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

February 02, 2023 — 01:41 am EST

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp 6752.T on Thursday cut its full-year operating profit forecast even as it posted a 16% rise in third-quarter operating profit to 84.4 billion yen ($653 million).

Panasonic slashed its operating profit forecast by 12.5% to 280 billion yen from 320 billion yen. That compares to a 335.98 billion yen average forecast of 19 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The result for the three months to Dec. 31 also fell short of a mean estimate of 95.31 billion yen profit from nine analysts.

($1 = 128.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

