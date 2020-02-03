US Markets

Panasonic shares soar on profit at U.S. battery business with Tesla

Chris Gallagher Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Panasonic Corp 6752.T jumped more than 8% in early Tuesday trade after the Japanese electronics conglomerate the previous day reported its first quarterly profit at its U.S. battery venture with Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

Tesla stock also surged on the news as well as on a bullish investor report. Shares in Elon Musk's electric-car company zoomed 20% higher on Monday in its largest one-day gain since 2013.

