Panasonic settles lawsuits against Broadcom over computing patents

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.O and Japanese electronics maker Panasonic 6752.T have resolved a pair of lawsuits over Broadcom's alleged misuse of Panasonic's patented technology in a "broad array" of its products, according to filings in Texas federal court.

Panasonic told the court on Tuesday that the companies had reached a final settlement in the cases. Representatives for Panasonic and Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment and more information about the settlement on Wednesday.

Panasonic's lawsuits, filed last year in Waco, Texas, said that Broadcom products including microprocessors, integrated circuits and wireless-networking components infringed ten Panasonic patents related to information processing, data transmission and other technology.

Panasonic told the court last year that it had approached Broadcom about licensing the patents in 2019 and 2020 but received no response. It requested an unspecified amount of money damages and a court order permanently blocking Broadcom from violating its patent rights.

Broadcom denied the allegations in a court filing later that year.

The companies told the court in July that they had settled the case in principle.

Broadcom separately sued Panasonic, Toyota and others in a different Texas court in 2018 over Toyota in-car entertainment systems that it said violate its patents. The chipmaker lost a bid for an import ban at the U.S. International Trade Commission based on the allegations, and the parties agreed to dismiss the Texas case last year.

The cases are Panasonic Holdings Corp v. Broadcom Corp, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Nos. 6:22-cv-00755 and 6:22-cv-00756.

For Panasonic: John Guaragna, Matthew Satchwell, Brian Erickson and Jake Zolotorev of DLA Piper

For Broadcom: Russell Korn, Kristopher Reed and Joshua Lee of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

