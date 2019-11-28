Panasonic says it will sell semiconductor business to Taiwan's Nuvoton

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp 6752.T said on Thursday it would sell its loss-making semiconductor unit to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp 4919.TW, as the Japanese electronics giant struggles to boost profits amid a lack of growth drivers.

The deal value was not immediately available.

