Panasonic says it will buy U.S. supply-chain software firm Blue Yonder
TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp 6752.T said it will buy U.S. supply-chain company Blue Yonder in a deal worth $7.1 billion including debt, the Japanese company's biggest acquisition in a decade.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by David Evans)
