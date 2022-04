TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp 6752.T announced on Friday it is aiming for a cumulative operating profit of 1.5 trillion yen ($12 billion) in the three business years that began April 1.

($1 = 122.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

