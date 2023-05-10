Panasonic Q4 profit falls 35%, misses market expectations

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp 6752.T on Wednesday posted a 35% fall in fourth-quarter operating profit at 54.4 billion yen ($402.81 million).

That compared with 83.4 billion yen a year earlier and the 59.49 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.