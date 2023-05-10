News & Insights

Panasonic Q4 profit falls 35%, misses market expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

May 10, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp 6752.T on Wednesday posted a 35% fall in fourth-quarter operating profit at 54.4 billion yen ($402.81 million).

That compared with 83.4 billion yen a year earlier and the 59.49 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.