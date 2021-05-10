Panasonic Q4 operating profit dips 40% y/y

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp 6752.T on Monday posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 31.8 billion yen ($292.09 million), down 40% from a profit of 53.1 billion yen a year ago.

The result for the three months to Dec. 31 was better than an estimated average 20.99 billion yen profit from five analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Panasonic forecast operating profit to rise 27.6% to 330 billion yen this business year. That prediction is higher than an average 327.56 billion yen forecast based on estimates from 16 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 108.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

