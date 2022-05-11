Panasonic Q4 earnings more than double to 83.3 bln yen

Japan's Panasonic Corp on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter operating profit of 83.3 billion yen ($639.6 million) compared with a profit of 31.8 billion yen a year ago.

The result for the three months to March 31 was worse than an estimated mean of 85.5 billion yen profit from nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

