Panasonic Q1 profit rises 42%, in line with market expectations

July 31, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings 6752.T on Monday posted a 42% rise in first-quarter profit to 90.37 billion yen ($636 million), largely matching analysts' estimates.

Operating profit for the three months to end-June compared with an average estimate of 91.18 billion yen in a poll of 11 analysts by Refinitiv and a 63.7 billion yen operating profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 142.0400 yen)

