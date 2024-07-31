News & Insights

Panasonic Q1 Profit Declines, Sales Rise; Confirms FY24 Guidance

July 31, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Japanese electronics major Panasonic Holdings Corp. (PCRFY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to stockholders plunged 64.8 percent to 70.63 billion Japanese Yen from 200.93 billion yen in the same period last year.

Earnings per share were 30.25 yen, down from 86.06 yen a year ago.

Profit before tax dropped 3.7 percent from last year to 104.71 billion yen, and operating income fell 7.3 percent to 83.76 billion yen.

Net sales grew 4.5 percent to 2.12 trillion yen from 2.03 trillion yen in the prior year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 310 billion yen or 132.80 yen per basic share, 30.2 percent lower than last year.

Panasonic still expects operating income of 380 billion yen, up 5.3 percent from last year, and net sales of 8.60 trillion yen, up 1.2 percent year-over-year.

In Tokyo, Panasonic shares closed Wednesday's trading at 1,246 yen, up 3.32 percent.

