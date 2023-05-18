News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Panasonic plans new battery production capacity in North America by 2030

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

May 18, 2023 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Panasonic 6752.T aims to roll out new large-scale production capacity for 4680 battery cells in North America by 2030, it said in materials posted on its holdings company's website on Thursday.

Panasonic's energy unit makes auto batteries for electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O. The company aims to reach production capacity of 200 gigawatt hours per year for automobile batteries by March 2031, it said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.