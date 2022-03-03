Panasonic planning massive battery plant in U.S. to supply Tesla -NHK

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp 6752.T is looking to purchase land in the United States for a mega-factory to make a new type of electric vehicle battery for Tesla Inc TSLA.O, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Panasonic is looking at building the factory, to cost several billion dollars, in either Oklahoma or Kansas, NHK reported, without citing sources.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler)

