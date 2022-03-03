US Markets
TSLA

Panasonic planning massive battery plant in U.S. to supply Tesla -NHK

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Panasonic Corp is looking to purchase land in the United States for a mega-factory to make a new type of electric vehicle battery for Tesla Inc, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp 6752.T is looking to purchase land in the United States for a mega-factory to make a new type of electric vehicle battery for Tesla Inc TSLA.O, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Panasonic is looking at building the factory, to cost several billion dollars, in either Oklahoma or Kansas, NHK reported, without citing sources.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular