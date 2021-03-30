Panasonic, McAfee To Jointly Develop Vehicle Security Operation Center

(RTTNews) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) and cybersecurity company McAfee Corp. (MCFE) announced Monday that they will jointly start developing a Vehicle Security Operation Center or Vehicle SOC to commercialize vehicle security monitoring services. This is being developed to safeguard connected vehicles against the world-wide problem of cyber-attacks.

The Vehicle SOCs are developed in such a manner that they will ensure the correct detection and immediate response to attacks and thus improve cybersecurity steps in the automobile sector.

Panasonic has already set up SOCs for factories since 2016 in order to safeguard systems and networks managing factory equipment against cyber-attacks. McAfee has the complete knowledge about SOCs as it has built and operationally supported many of them.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.