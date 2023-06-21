News & Insights

Panasonic, Mazda eye for long-term EV battery supply partnership

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

June 21, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Energy and Mazda Motor 7261.T on Wednesday announced they will discuss a lithium-ion battery supply partnership for electric vehicles.

Under the partnership, Panasonic Energy, a Panasonic Holdings Corp 6752.T unit, would supply Mazda with automotive cylindrical lithium-ion batteries manufactured in Japan and North America for Mazda's battery EVs scheduled to be launched in the latter half of the 2020s, the companies said in a statement.

