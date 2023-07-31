Panasonic Holdings Q1 Net Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 2.8%

(RTTNews) - Panasonic Holdings Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported first quarter net profit to company of 200.9 billion yen, an increase of 310.5% from last year. Earnings per share was 86.06 yen compared to 20.97 yen.

First quarter net sales 2.03 trillion yen, an increase of 2.8% from last year. This was due to increased sales in Automotive, Connect, and automotive batteries as well as the effect of currency translation, despite decreased sales in Industry, the company said.

For fiscal 2024, Panasonic Holdings Corp. projects: net profit to company of 460 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 197.08 yen; and net sales of 8.5 trillion yen.

