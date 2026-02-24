Panasonic Holdings (PCRFF) Price Target Increased by 17.63% to 16.38

The average one-year price target for Panasonic Holdings (OTCPK:PCRFF) has been revised to $16.38 / share. This is an increase of 17.63% from the prior estimate of $13.93 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.47 to a high of $20.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.86% from the latest reported closing price of $8.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panasonic Holdings. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 28.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCRFF is 0.24%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.02% to 189,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,609K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,080K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRFF by 19.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,287K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,237K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRFF by 16.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,264K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,943K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRFF by 20.36% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 10,274K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,500K shares , representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRFF by 32.07% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,938K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,895K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRFF by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.