Panasonic Holdings Corporation - Depositary Receipt (PCRHY) Price Target Increased by 12.19% to 16.37

The average one-year price target for Panasonic Holdings Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PCRHY) has been revised to $16.37 / share. This is an increase of 12.19% from the prior estimate of $14.59 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.46 to a high of $20.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.30% from the latest reported closing price of $8.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panasonic Holdings Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCRHY is 0.12%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 378K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NALFX - New Alternatives Fund Shares holds 225K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 28.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRHY by 67.79% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRHY by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Ameriflex Group holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.