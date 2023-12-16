Panasonic Holdings Corporation - ADR (PCRFY) Price Target Increased by 6.07% to 14.10

The average one-year price target for Panasonic Holdings Corporation - ADR (OTC:PCRFY) has been revised to 14.10 / share. This is an increase of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 13.30 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.08 to a high of 18.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.32% from the latest reported closing price of 9.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panasonic Holdings Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCRFY is 0.36%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 23,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 11,142K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,613K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 0.06% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 3,047K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,939K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 28.40% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,015K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 1.34% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 1,301K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DOMIX - Domini Impact International Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 743K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 62.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 299.90% over the last quarter.

