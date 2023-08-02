Panasonic Holdings Corporation - ADR (PCRFY) Price Target Increased by 14.70% to 13.23

The average one-year price target for Panasonic Holdings Corporation - ADR (OTC:PCRFY) has been revised to 13.23 / share. This is an increase of 14.70% from the prior estimate of 11.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.08 to a high of 18.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from the latest reported closing price of 12.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panasonic Holdings Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCRFY is 0.34%, an increase of 7.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.72% to 26,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,797K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 1.98% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,363K shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 12.26% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 2,939K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 2.50% over the last quarter.

TIQIX - Touchstone Global ESG Equity Fund Class Y holds 1,436K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 16.20% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 1,302K shares.

