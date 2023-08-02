Panasonic Holdings Corporation - ADR (PCRFY) Price Target Increased by 14.70% to 13.23

The average one-year price target for Panasonic Holdings Corporation - ADR (OTC:PCRFY) has been revised to 13.23 / share. This is an increase of 14.70% from the prior estimate of 11.53 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.08 to a high of 18.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from the latest reported closing price of 12.23 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panasonic Holdings Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCRFY is 0.34%, an increase of 7.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.72% to 26,827K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fisher Asset Management holds 10,159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,797K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 1.98% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,363K shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 12.26% over the last quarter.
TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 2,939K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 2.50% over the last quarter.
TIQIX - Touchstone Global ESG Equity Fund Class Y holds 1,436K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRFY by 16.20% over the last quarter.
TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 1,302K shares.
Additional reading:
- Notice for Convocation of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders
- Panasonic Corporation Announces to Have Executed a Share Exchange Agreement to Make Panasonic Industrial Devices SUNX Co., Ltd. its Wholly-owned Subsidiary through Share Exchange
- Panasonic Announces filing Form 15F to terminate its reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act
- Liability Limitation Agreement (English translation)
- Power of Attorney
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.