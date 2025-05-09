Panasonic FY25 Profit Declines, Sales Down Slightly By 0.5%; To Reduce 10,000 Employees

(RTTNews) - Panasonic Holdings reported fiscal 2025 net profit to shareholders of 366.205 billion yen, down 17.5% from last year. Earnings per share was 156.83 yen compared to 190.15 yen. Adjusted operating profit was 467.2 billion yen, for the period.

For fiscal 2025, ended March 31, 2025, net sales were 8.46 trillion yen, down 0.5%. The company said this was due to the impact of the deconsolidation of PAS in Automotive, despite increased sales in Lifestyle, Connect and Industry, as well as the effect of currency translation.

For fiscal 2026, ending March 31, 2026, Panasonic projects: basic earnings per share of 132.79 yen, adjusted operating profit of 500.0 billion yen, and net sales of 7.8 trillion yen.

Separately, Panasonic said it is focusing on management reform in fiscal 2026 to resolve structural issues. Through the current management reform, the company aims to improve profit by at least 150 billion yen compared to fiscal 2025 and achieve adjusted operating profit of at least 600 billion yen in fiscal 2027.

Panasonic Holdings said it will thoroughly review operational efficiency at each Group company, mainly in sales and indirect departments, and reevaluate the numbers of organizations and personnel actually needed. The company will promote the termination of loss-making businesses with no prospect of improving profit, as well as the integration and closing of sites. The company will optimize personnel, and targets 10,000 employees - 5,000 in Japan and 5,000 overseas - at consolidated companies, and will be implemented mainly in fiscal 2026.

