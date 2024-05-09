Panasonic FY24 Results Rise; Sees Weak Profit, Higher Sales In FY25

(RTTNews) - Japanese electronics major Panasonic Holdings Corp. (PCRFY.PK) reported Thursday higher profit and net sales in its fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects weak earnings, but higher sales.

For the year, net profit attributable to stockholders increased 67.2 percent to 443.99 billion Japanese Yen from 280.56 billion yen in the same period last year.

Earnings per share were 190.15 yen, up from 113.72 yen a year ago.

Profit before tax increased 34.4 percent from last year to 425.44 billion yen, and operating income climbed 25.1 percent to 360.96 billion yen.

Net sales grew 1.4 percent to 8.50 trillion yen from 8.38 trillion yen in the prior year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company expects attributable profit of 310 billion yen or 126.31 yen per share, 30.2 percent lower than last year.

Panasonic expects operating income of 380 billion yen, up 5.3 percent from last year, and net sales of 8.60 trillion yen, up 1.2 percent year-over-year.

