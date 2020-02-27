Panasonic Ends Solar Partnership With Tesla; Plans Dividend; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Confirming the reports, Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) announced Thursday that it will begin to wind down U.S. production of photovoltaic cells and modules at Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) Gigafactory New York in Buffalo.

Panasonic will cease U.S. solar manufacturing operations by the end of May 2020, and would exit the facility by the end of September 2020.

It was in 2016 that the companies announced their joint venture to produce solar cells at Tesla's Gigafactory 2 in upstate New York. The factory in Buffalo began producing core components for solar panels in 2017. Under the deal, solar sells made by Panasonic were also supposed to be used for Tesla's solar panels.

Panasonic now said its decision is part of the company's broader streamlining of its global solar operations.

Panasonic is supporting Tesla's plans to hire qualified applicants from impacted workforce to new positions at solar and energy manufacturing operations in Buffalo.

According to Tesla, the planned exit does not impact Tesla's future solar growth business plans.

Further, both companies will continue their electric vehicle battery work taking place at Tesla's Gigafactory outside of Reno.

Panasonic further said it will continue to sell Panasonic brand solar panels to U.S. customers through its own distribution network.

Separately, Panasonic said its Board plans to distribute a year-end dividend of 15 yen per share for fiscal 2020.

In Japan, Panasonic shares were trading at 1,084 yen, down 3.82 percent.

