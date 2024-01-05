Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) reached $9.86, with a -0.8% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.43% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Panasonic Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $54.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.62% and -12.42%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Panasonic Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Panasonic Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Panasonic Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.07.

We can also see that PCRFY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Audio Video Production industry stood at 3.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, positioning it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

