Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed at $11.66, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Panasonic Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $61.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.05% and -1.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower within the past month. Panasonic Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Panasonic Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.27.

Also, we should mention that PCRFY has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

