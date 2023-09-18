Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed the most recent trading day at $11.98, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Panasonic Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Panasonic Corp. to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $61.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.05% and -1.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.06% higher. Panasonic Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Panasonic Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.68, which means Panasonic Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that PCRFY has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY)

