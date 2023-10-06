Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed the latest trading day at $10.49, indicating a -1.13% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.01% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Panasonic Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.22, indicating a 22.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1 per share and a revenue of $61.71 billion, indicating changes of +19.05% and -1.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Panasonic Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Panasonic Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.2 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that PCRFY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.07.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.