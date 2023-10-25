Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.82, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.01% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Panasonic Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.22, reflecting a 22.22% increase from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $61.71 billion, indicating changes of +16.67% and -0.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.82% lower. Right now, Panasonic Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Panasonic Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.14, which means Panasonic Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PCRFY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Audio Video Production industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PCRFY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.