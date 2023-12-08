Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) ended the recent trading session at $9.91, demonstrating a +1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.93% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.04% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 4.91%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Panasonic Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $57.02 billion, indicating changes of +47.62% and -8.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.85% higher. Right now, Panasonic Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Panasonic Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.74, so one might conclude that Panasonic Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that PCRFY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

