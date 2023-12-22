Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed at $9.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.7% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Panasonic Corp. will be of great interest to investors.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $54.29 billion, indicating changes of +47.62% and -12.42%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.81% upward. At present, Panasonic Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Panasonic Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.22.

One should further note that PCRFY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Audio Video Production industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.98.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

