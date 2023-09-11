Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed at $11.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 5.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Panasonic Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $61.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.05% and -0.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.06% higher. Panasonic Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Panasonic Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.62.

Also, we should mention that PCRFY has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PCRFY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

