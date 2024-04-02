Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) ended the recent trading session at $9.36, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Panasonic Corp. in its upcoming release.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Panasonic Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 9.09% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Panasonic Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Panasonic Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.64 of its industry.

One should further note that PCRFY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.59.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

