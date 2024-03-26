Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) reached $9.42, with a -1.05% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Panasonic Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 45.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

PCRFY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $55.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.76% and -10.12%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Panasonic Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Panasonic Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.34. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.65.

Investors should also note that PCRFY has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PCRFY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.