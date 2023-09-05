Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed at $11.72, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.53% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Panasonic Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Panasonic Corp. to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $61.71 billion, which would represent changes of +19.05% and -0.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.06% higher. Panasonic Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Panasonic Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.93, so we one might conclude that Panasonic Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PCRFY has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.