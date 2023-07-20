Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed at $12.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.53% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Panasonic Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Panasonic Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.25%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $61.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.52% and -0.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Panasonic Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Panasonic Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.77.

It is also worth noting that PCRFY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.