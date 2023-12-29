Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.84, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.7% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Panasonic Corp. in its upcoming release.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $54.29 billion, indicating changes of +47.62% and -12.42%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.81% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Panasonic Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Panasonic Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.43.

Meanwhile, PCRFY's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PCRFY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.