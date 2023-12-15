Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.52, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Panasonic Corp. in its upcoming release.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.24 per share and a revenue of $57.02 billion, signifying shifts of +47.62% and -8.01%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.37% higher. Panasonic Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Panasonic Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.66.

It is also worth noting that PCRFY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Audio Video Production industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.97.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

