Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed at $9.65, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.25%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.85% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.82% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Panasonic Corp. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 45.45% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

PCRFY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $55.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.76% and -10.12%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Panasonic Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Panasonic Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Panasonic Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.32 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that PCRFY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.