Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) closed at $9.56, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Panasonic Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $54.29 billion, which would represent changes of +47.62% and -12.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Panasonic Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Panasonic Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Panasonic Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.52 for its industry.

Meanwhile, PCRFY's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Audio Video Production stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

