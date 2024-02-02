Panasonic 9-month Profit Climbs, Backs FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japanese electronics major Panasonic Holdings Corp. (PCRFY.PK) reported Friday significantly higher profit in its nine-month period, with slightly higher net sales. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2024 outlook.

The nine-month net profit attributable to stockholders increased 145.1 percent to 399.18 billion Japanese Yen from 162.87 billion yen in the same period last year.

Earnings per share were 170.96 yen, up from 69.76 yen a year ago.

Profit before tax increased 44.4 percent from last year to 368.78 billion yen, and operating income climbed 36.7 percent to 320.26 billion yen.

Net revenue edged up 1.2 percent to 6.30 trillion yen from 6.22 trillion yen in the prior year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 460 billion yen or 197.07 yen per share, 73.33 percent higher than last year.

Panasonic still expects operating income of 400 billion yen, up 38.6 percent from last year, and net sales of 8.40 trillion yen, up 0.3 percent year-over-year.

In Japan, Panasonic shares closed at 1,382.50 yen, up 0.04 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.