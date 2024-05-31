PanAsialum Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

PanAsialum Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:2078) has released an update.

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with over 99% approval for each item, including the re-election of directors and the re-appointment of BDO Limited as the auditor. Shareholders showed strong support for the company’s direction, granting mandates to buy back and issue shares, thus endorsing the executive board’s strategies for the upcoming year.

