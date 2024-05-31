News & Insights

Stocks

PanAsialum Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PanAsialum Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:2078) has released an update.

PanAsialum Holdings Company Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with over 99% approval for each item, including the re-election of directors and the re-appointment of BDO Limited as the auditor. Shareholders showed strong support for the company’s direction, granting mandates to buy back and issue shares, thus endorsing the executive board’s strategies for the upcoming year.

For further insights into HK:2078 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.