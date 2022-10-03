Oil

Panama's main airport sues Odebrecht for $20 mln after late terminal delivery

Elida Moreno Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERICK MARCISCANO

Panama's main airport operator said on Monday it has sued a subsidiary of the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht for $20.7 million for the late delivery of a new air terminal.

Tocumen SA, the public company that operates Tocumen International Airport, said it would seek compensation for economic damage and harm to the airport's reputation, as one of the most important transport hubs in Latin America.

The new terminal, which finally opened in June, was expected to be delivered by CNO (formerly Constructora Norberto Oderecht) on Sept. 30 last year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Odebrecht, which at the end of 2020 changed its name to Novonor, previously faced an investigation into alleged bribes to obtain public contracts in Latin America, including in Panama.

As part of the case, two sons of former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli were sentenced in May to three years in prison in the United States.

