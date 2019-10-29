US Markets

Panama's government raises budget borrowing cap for 2019

Contributor
Elida Moreno Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Panama's government has decided to borrow more funds this year than previously authorized, as President Laurentino Cortizo hopes to boost economic growth in the Central American nation.

PANAMA CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Panama's government has decided to borrow more funds this year than previously authorized, as President Laurentino Cortizo hopes to boost economic growth in the Central American nation.

The plan was authorized late on Monday after Cortizo, who took office in July, argued his administration inherited more public debt than anticipated, which forced him to propose a bigger deficit.

The plan will allow the government's 2019 deficit to reach 3.5% of gross domestic product, up from a 2% limit approved by lawmakers at the beginning of the year.

The higher borrowing limit was proposed by Cortizo's finance ministry, and announced in a brief statement from the national assembly without providing further details.

Finance Minister Hector Alexander has said that the government aims to gradually lower the budget deficit back to the 2% target by 2022.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular