Panama's GDP shrank 18.9% in the first half of 2020 - comptroller

Elida Moreno Reuters
PANAMA CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Panama's economy contracted 18.9% in the first half of 2020 compared with the year-earlier period, battered by the coronavirus crisis, the Comptroller General said in a statement on Tuesday.

Between January and June, the pandemic forced the Panama Canal, air travel and an array of business sectors to either reduce or completely halt operations, the comptroller's office said, leading to the drop in gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

